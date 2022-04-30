$4.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.34 billion and the lowest is $4.33 billion. Adobe posted sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $17.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $17.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $20.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.75.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE opened at $395.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $439.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.03. Adobe has a 12 month low of $394.64 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

