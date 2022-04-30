$458.05 Million in Sales Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) will post sales of $458.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $459.20 million and the lowest is $456.90 million. NOW reported sales of $361.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. NOW had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NOW by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,477,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,256,000 after buying an additional 369,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NOW by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,065,000 after buying an additional 146,441 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in NOW by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,800,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,456,000 after buying an additional 2,261,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NOW by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,254,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,796,000 after buying an additional 435,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in NOW by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,465,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after buying an additional 445,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW opened at $10.90 on Friday. NOW has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $11.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.04 and a beta of 1.84.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

