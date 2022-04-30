$6.58 Million in Sales Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.70 million. Atara Biotherapeutics posted sales of $3.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year sales of $70.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $132.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $59.28 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $134.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.75 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,672.28% and a negative return on equity of 103.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATRA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

ATRA opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $562.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.82. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,613,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,400 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,551 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,380,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,820,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,013,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 742,430 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

