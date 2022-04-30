$6.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) to post sales of $6.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.91 billion and the highest is $8.13 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $5.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $26.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.70 billion to $31.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $25.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $29.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 62,696 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 40,247 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 384,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 124,410 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $40.55 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

