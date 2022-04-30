$736.40 Million in Sales Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) will report $736.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $763.00 million and the lowest is $698.20 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $650.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $3.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $141.03 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $139.54 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.65. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.30.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $3,052,419.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 52,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,900 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $192,495,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $104,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $71,647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,848,000 after acquiring an additional 265,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,392,000 after acquiring an additional 180,928 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

