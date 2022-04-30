7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VIIAW opened at $0.20 on Friday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.03.

