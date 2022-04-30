7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of VIIAW opened at $0.20 on Friday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.03.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (VIIAW)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.