$859.39 Million in Sales Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $859.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $852.00 million and the highest is $874.54 million. Flowserve posted sales of $857.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

