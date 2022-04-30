$86.55 Million in Sales Expected for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) will report $86.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.60 million and the highest is $88.50 million. Bancorp posted sales of $79.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full year sales of $350.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $344.08 million to $356.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $399.35 million, with estimates ranging from $383.29 million to $415.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 1,912.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 177,532 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp in the third quarter worth $205,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp in the third quarter worth $2,303,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Bancorp in the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

TBBK opened at $22.69 on Friday. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.31.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

