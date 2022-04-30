$94.89 Million in Sales Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) will post $94.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.03 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported sales of $81.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year sales of $387.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.70 million to $394.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $437.42 million, with estimates ranging from $408.20 million to $463.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

SBCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.20. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $39.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 23.85%.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

