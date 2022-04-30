$97.09 Million in Sales Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $97.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.57 million and the highest is $98.10 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $94.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $394.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $389.21 million to $400.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $424.57 million, with estimates ranging from $416.20 million to $443.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $92.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $13.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $17.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

