$97.16 Million in Sales Expected for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) will report sales of $97.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.63 million to $143.68 million. Galapagos reported sales of $137.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year sales of $536.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.42 million to $687.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $570.56 million, with estimates ranging from $280.17 million to $706.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

Get Galapagos alerts:

GLPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter worth $34,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter worth $643,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth $6,616,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth $1,709,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth $2,394,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPG stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $81.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day moving average is $58.26.

Galapagos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galapagos (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.