$97.50 Million in Sales Expected for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $97.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.10 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will report full year sales of $487.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $490.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $604.33 million, with estimates ranging from $600.70 million to $607.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LVLU shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth about $959,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth about $2,813,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 1,584.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LVLU opened at $9.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (LVLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.