A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the March 31st total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AMKBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 22,940.00 to 21,741.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16,206.67.

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.84. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.48.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 29.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $1.3538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.48%.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

