AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Update

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the March 31st total of 175,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AACAY opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.10. AAC Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. AAC Technologies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $752.56 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that AAC Technologies will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

