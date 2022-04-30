AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on VLVLY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 205 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 222 to SEK 224 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

