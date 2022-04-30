AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. AbbVie updated its FY22 guidance to $14.00-14.20 EPS.

Shares of ABBV opened at $146.88 on Friday. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $259.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.73.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

