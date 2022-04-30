ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABMGet Rating) to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. ABM Industries reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

ABM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,374 shares of company stock worth $915,090. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ABM stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.23. ABM Industries has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $54.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

ABM Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

