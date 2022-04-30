ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,263,200 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the March 31st total of 6,153,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16,316.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a €13.60 ($14.62) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of ABMRF stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

