ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Apr 30th, 2022

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRFGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,263,200 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the March 31st total of 6,153,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16,316.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a €13.60 ($14.62) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of ABMRF stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42.

About ABN AMRO Bank (Get Rating)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

