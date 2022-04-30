Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of ASO opened at $37.36 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $29.16 and a one year high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.80.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,817,000 after acquiring an additional 626,491 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,253,000 after buying an additional 1,337,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,187,000 after buying an additional 1,096,886 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,636,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,531,000 after buying an additional 961,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,070,000 after buying an additional 1,895,480 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

