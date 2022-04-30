ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $7.33 on Friday. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $709.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.98.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

In related news, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $793,764.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Lombardi bought 60,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $531,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 216,221 shares of company stock worth $1,857,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,397,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $7,097,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 647,705 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth about $4,833,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,147,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,171,000 after acquiring an additional 503,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

