ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

ACCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $7.33 on Friday. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $709.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.98.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

In other ACCO Brands news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Lombardi acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $531,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,221 shares of company stock worth $1,857,793 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,298,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,065,000 after acquiring an additional 150,633 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth $38,397,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,180,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,321,000 after acquiring an additional 119,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,621,000 after acquiring an additional 56,910 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

