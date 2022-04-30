Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Shares of Accolade stock traded down $5.50 on Friday, hitting $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 22,411,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,083. The stock has a market cap of $372.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.07. Accolade has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Accolade alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Accolade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $34.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accolade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Accolade by 45.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Accolade by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Accolade by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade (Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.