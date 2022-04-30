Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of ACCD opened at $5.56 on Friday. Accolade has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.07.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Accolade by 91.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,323,000 after buying an additional 292,317 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Accolade by 25.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Accolade by 45.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Accolade by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Accolade by 42.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 62,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.
About Accolade (Get Rating)
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accolade (ACCD)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.