Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ACCD opened at $5.56 on Friday. Accolade has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Accolade by 91.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,323,000 after buying an additional 292,317 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Accolade by 25.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Accolade by 45.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Accolade by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Accolade by 42.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 62,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACCD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Accolade to $16.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Accolade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.47.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

