Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of ACCD traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 22,411,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,083. The company has a market capitalization of $372.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Accolade has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $55.47.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACCD. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Accolade from $34.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Accolade from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Accolade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Accolade by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Accolade by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 7.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Accolade by 45.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

