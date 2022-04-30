Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Downgraded by TheStreet

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Accuray alerts:

ARAY opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. Accuray has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.66 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accuray will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Accuray news, President Suzanne C. Winter purchased 11,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $39,673.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Hoge sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $39,969.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARAY. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Accuray by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accuray Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accuray Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells radiotherapy systems for alternative cancer treatments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.