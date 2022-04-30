Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Short Interest Update

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the March 31st total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ACER stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Acer Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

