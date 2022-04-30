Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Short Interest Update

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the March 31st total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of ACER stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Acer Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36.
Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Acer Therapeutics Company Profile
Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.
