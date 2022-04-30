Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Up 65.5% in April

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the March 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACRHF opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. Acreage has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $5.50.
Acreage Company Profile
