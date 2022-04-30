Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Short Interest Down 38.7% in April

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the March 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACUR opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $34.66 million, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an innovative drug delivery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address safe use of medications in the United States. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

