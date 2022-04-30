Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Short Interest Down 38.7% in April

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the March 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ACUR opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $34.66 million, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.71.
About Acura Pharmaceuticals
