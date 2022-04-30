Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) to report $2.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.39 million and the highest is $3.30 million. Acutus Medical reported sales of $3.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year sales of $16.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.70 million to $17.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.08 million, with estimates ranging from $23.20 million to $24.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 116.28% and a negative net margin of 681.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFIB. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

Shares of AFIB opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFIB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acutus Medical by 11,661.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 261.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,000 after buying an additional 996,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,255,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 320,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 11.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 133,599 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

