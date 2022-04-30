Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Update

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AE. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $456,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 329.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 36.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AE stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $38.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.99. Adams Resources & Energy has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $39.89.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $644.79 million for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.91%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

