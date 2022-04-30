Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 51.50 at Morgan Stanley

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from CHF 54.50 to CHF 51.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AHEXY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecco Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Adecco Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised Adecco Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Adecco Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a CHF 36 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.32.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -380.00%.

About Adecco Group (Get Rating)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.