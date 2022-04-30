ADT (NYSE:ADT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ADT from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.45.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 2.09. ADT has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $11.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the third quarter valued at $110,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in ADT by 2.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 177,040 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ADT by 71.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,754 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 620,316 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ADT by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811,525 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

