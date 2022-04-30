ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Given a €17.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €17.50 ($18.82) price target on ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ETR ADV opened at €15.81 ($17.00) on Friday. ADVA Optical Networking has a one year low of €9.57 ($10.29) and a one year high of €16.02 ($17.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $813.36 million and a PE ratio of 13.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.89.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

