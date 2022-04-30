Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.69.

AAVVF opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.87.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 94.29% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

