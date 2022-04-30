Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.23.

TSE AAV opened at C$10.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 5.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.58. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.20 and a 52 week high of C$11.34.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$159.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 1.2100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total transaction of C$1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,162,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,714,470.48. Also, Director Stephen Balog acquired 3,258 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$27,236.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$544,712.52. In the last three months, insiders sold 339,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,475.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

