Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Update

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.
OTCMKTS ATEYY opened at $68.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.69. Advantest has a 12 month low of $64.78 and a 12 month high of $105.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.12.
About Advantest (Get Rating)
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advantest (ATEYY)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.