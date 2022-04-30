Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Update

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

OTCMKTS ATEYY opened at $68.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.69. Advantest has a 12 month low of $64.78 and a 12 month high of $105.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Advantest ( OTCMKTS:ATEYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. Advantest had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The company had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advantest will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

