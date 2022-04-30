Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Critical Contrast

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Advantest alerts:

Advantest has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Technology has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Advantest and Micron Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantest $2.95 billion 4.60 $656.00 million $4.36 15.81 Micron Technology $27.71 billion 2.75 $5.86 billion $7.95 8.58

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Advantest. Micron Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Advantest pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Micron Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Advantest pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Micron Technology pays out 5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Micron Technology has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Advantest and Micron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantest 24.22% 33.40% 21.66% Micron Technology 28.95% 21.15% 15.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Micron Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Advantest and Micron Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantest 0 2 0 0 2.00 Micron Technology 0 3 22 1 2.92

Micron Technology has a consensus price target of $114.29, suggesting a potential upside of 67.61%. Given Micron Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than Advantest.

Summary

Micron Technology beats Advantest on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantest (Get Rating)

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry. This segment offers test systems for SoC semiconductor devices; and test systems for memory semiconductors devices. The Mechatronics System segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured. This segment also engages in the operations related to nano-technology products. The Services, Support and Others segment provides customer solutions for the semiconductor and component test system and mechatronics system segments; and support services. This segment is also involved in the sale of consumables and used products; and equipment lease business and others. In addition, the company engages in the research and development activities measuring and testing technologies. Advantest Corporation serves fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, and test houses, as well as industrial, design, and manufacturing companies in Japan, rest of Asia, the United States, and Europe. Advantest Corporation has collaboration with STMicroelectronics on advanced automated test cell for IC Testing; and partnership with PDF Solutions Inc. for cloud-based software solutions. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company offers memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; other discrete storage products in component and wafers; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.