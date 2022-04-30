Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the March 31st total of 253,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 905,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $16.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.33. Adyen has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Get Adyen alerts:

ADYEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Adyen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Adyen from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,956.99) to €2,500.00 ($2,688.17) in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,075.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.