Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Update

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,100 shares, a growth of 79.3% from the March 31st total of 219,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 393.1 days.

AEGXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $12.01 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

