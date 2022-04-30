Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Aecon Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aecon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.31.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

AEGXF stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.