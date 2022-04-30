Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Price Target Lowered to €141.00 at Barclays

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from €145.00 ($155.91) to €141.00 ($151.61) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANNSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €174.00 ($187.10) to €160.00 ($172.04) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €150.00 ($161.29) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($172.04) to €162.00 ($174.19) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANNSF opened at $147.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.47. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $133.60 and a 12 month high of $182.84.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

