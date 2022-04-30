Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Short Interest Update

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Aenza S.A.A. stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Aenza S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aenza S.A.A. by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Aenza S.A.A. by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,799,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, infrastructure and energy concessions, and real estate management businesses in Peru, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate.

