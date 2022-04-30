Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the March 31st total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:HPMCF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. 11,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,822. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21. Africa Energy has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.29.

Africa Energy Company Profile

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 90% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

