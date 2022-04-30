AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) and Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Critical Survey

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) and AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

This table compares Nokia Oyj and AG&E’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nokia Oyj $26.27 billion 1.08 $1.92 billion $0.32 15.75 AG&E N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nokia Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than AG&E.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nokia Oyj and AG&E, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokia Oyj 0 2 14 0 2.88 AG&E 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus price target of $6.95, suggesting a potential upside of 37.83%. Given Nokia Oyj’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nokia Oyj is more favorable than AG&E.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.7% of Nokia Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of AG&E shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nokia Oyj and AG&E’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokia Oyj 7.27% 13.43% 5.45% AG&E N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nokia Oyj beats AG&E on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nokia Oyj (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, and cloud and virtualization services, as well as wi-fi portfolio, including mesh solutions and cloud-based controllers; IP routing solutions for IP aggregation, and edge and core applications for residential, business, mobile, and industrial services; a portfolio of optical networks comprising portfolio coherent optical transponders, optical transport network switchers, wavelength-division multiplexers, reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer solutions, and optical line systems for metro access and aggregation, data center interconnect, regional, and long-haul/ultra-long-haul applications; and submarine networks. In addition, it offers business applications software, cloud and cognitive services, core networks software, and enterprise solutions. Further, the company provides hardware, software, and services, as well as licensing of intellectual property, including patents, technologies, and the Nokia brand. It serves communications service providers, webscales, hyperscalers, digital industries, and government. Nokia Oyj was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

About AG&E (Get Rating)

AG&E Holdings Inc. is a global distributor and manufacturer of liquid crystal display (LCD) video monitors and other related parts. It distributes products for gaming machine manufacturers, casinos, coin-operated video game manufacturers, and other display integrators markets. AG&E Holdings Inc., formerly known as Wells-Gardner Electronics Corporation, is headquartered in McCook, Illinois.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.