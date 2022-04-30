ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

AGESY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ageas SA/NV from €45.70 ($49.14) to €44.50 ($47.85) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ageas SA/NV presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

ageas SA/NV stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $67.11.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ageas SA/NV (Get Rating)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

