Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Short Interest Update

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the March 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Agfa-Gevaert in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Agfa-Gevaert stock opened at 4.29 on Friday. Agfa-Gevaert has a one year low of 3.55 and a one year high of 4.29.
Agfa-Gevaert NV develops, produces, and distributes various analog and digital imaging systems, and IT solutions worldwide. The company's Offset Solutions segment provides commercial, newspaper, and packaging printers; integrated prepress and printing solutions, including computer-to-plate systems using digital offset printing plates, pressroom supplies, and software for commercial, newspaper, and packaging printers; and security printing software solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agfa-Gevaert (AFGVF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Agfa-Gevaert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agfa-Gevaert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.