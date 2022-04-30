Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Short Interest Update

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the March 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Agfa-Gevaert in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Agfa-Gevaert alerts:

Shares of Agfa-Gevaert stock opened at 4.29 on Friday. Agfa-Gevaert has a one year low of 3.55 and a one year high of 4.29.

Agfa-Gevaert NV develops, produces, and distributes various analog and digital imaging systems, and IT solutions worldwide. The company's Offset Solutions segment provides commercial, newspaper, and packaging printers; integrated prepress and printing solutions, including computer-to-plate systems using digital offset printing plates, pressroom supplies, and software for commercial, newspaper, and packaging printers; and security printing software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agfa-Gevaert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agfa-Gevaert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.