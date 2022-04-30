Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO James B. Pekarek Sells 2,162 Shares

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $43,304.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,727.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of AGTI stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60.
Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agiliti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,647,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Agiliti by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,017,000 after buying an additional 197,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Agiliti by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.
Agiliti Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agiliti (AGTI)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.