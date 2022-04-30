Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO James B. Pekarek Sells 2,162 Shares

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $43,304.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,727.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AGTI stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGTI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agiliti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,647,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Agiliti by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,017,000 after buying an additional 197,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Agiliti by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

