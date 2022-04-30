Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Given a $76.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $76.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.68.

NYSE:AEM opened at $58.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.91. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

