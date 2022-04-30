Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:AEM traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,582,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,250. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $76.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,327 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,915 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,339 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

