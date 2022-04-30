Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the March 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIMD opened at $0.52 on Friday. Ainos has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57.

Get Ainos alerts:

About Ainos (Get Rating)

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ainos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ainos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.